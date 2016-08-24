版本:
BRIEF-Mosaic Company appoints Kelvin Westbrook to board of directors

Aug 24 Mosaic Co

* Kelvin westbrook elected to board of directors of the mosaic company

* Kelvin Westbrook, president and CEO of KRW Advisors, LLC, has been elected to company's board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

