版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 25日 星期四 05:20 BJT

BRIEF-Datawind provides update regarding annual and quarterly filings

Aug 24 Datawind Inc

* Datawind provides update regarding annual and quarterly filings

* "Currently evaluating its options" with auditor in respect of bringing audit of financial statements to a conclusion

* Since June 29, 2016 company has provided about 400 records from its global operations to auditor for documentation

* Expects to have made its decision with respect to conclusion of audit by August 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐