版本:
中国
2016年 8月 25日

BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin awarded construction services contract

Aug 24 SNC-Lavalin Group Inc

* Awarded construction services contract for the Balama Graphite Project in Mozambique

* Contract is valued at c$21.7 million

* Lavalin-Balama project involves Greenfield Graphite Mine, of which processing plant to have production rate of over 350,000 tons per annum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

