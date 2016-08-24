BRIEF-Amgen says FDA issues complete response letter for NDA for Parsabiv

Aug 24 Amgen Inc

* Amgen provides update on status of Parsabiv(Etelcalcetide) New Drug Application (NDA) submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

* FDA has issued complete response letter for nda for parsabiv

* Reviewing complete response letter, and anticipate a post-action meeting with FDA later this year to discuss complete response

* Complete response letter does not impact regulatory submissions in other regions