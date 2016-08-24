版本:
BRIEF-Allegiance Bancshares appoints Steven Retzloff as interim CFO

Aug 24 Allegiance Bancshares Inc

* Announces departure of chief financial officer

* Steven Retzloff, chairman of Allegiance Bank and president of Allegiance Bancshares Inc has been appointed interim CFO

* Allegiance has initiated an external search for a permanent successor

* Laurence L. Lehman III, chief financial officer has resigned from bank, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

