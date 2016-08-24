版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 25日 星期四

BRIEF-Rainmaker Entertainment posts qtrly loss per share $0.01

Aug 24 Rainmaker Entertainment Inc:

* Rainmaker Entertainment announces financial results for the 2nd quarter of 2016

* Qtrly loss per share $0.01

* Qtrly revenue $5 million versus $4.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

