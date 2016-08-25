BRIEF-1-800-Flowers.com reports Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.14

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 25 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc
* 1-800-Flowers.com Inc reports results for its fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year
* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.14
* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.17
* Q4 revenue $234.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $228.1 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* 1-800-Flowers.com - sees consolidated revenue growth for 2017 in a range of 4-to-5 percent, compared with revenues of $1.17 billion reported for fy 2016
* Sees 2017 EBITDA growth in a range of 8-to-10 percent compared with adjusted EBITDA of $85.8 reported for fiscal 2016
* Sees 2017 EPS growth in a range of 5-to-10 percent compared with adjusted eps of $0.43 reported for fiscal 2016
* Sees 2017 free cash flow of approximately $40 million compared with $24 million in fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.