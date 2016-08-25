BRIEF-Gamestop Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.27

Aug 25 Gamestop Corp
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.27
* Q2 earnings per share $0.27
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms FY 2016 earnings per share view $3.90 to $4.05
* For Q3 of fiscal 2016, gamestop expects comparable store
sales to range from -2.0 percent to 1.0 percent
* Quarterly total global sales decreased 7.4 percent to
$1.63 billion
* Quarterly Consolidated Comparable Store Sales Declined
10.6 percent (12.5 percent in U.S. And -5.9 percent
internationally)
* Diluted earnings per share are expected to range from
$0.53 to $0.58 for Q3 of fiscal 2016
* FY 2016 comparable store sales are now expected to range
of -4.5 percent to -1.5 percent
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
