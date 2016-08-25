BRIEF-Gamestop Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.27

Aug 25 Gamestop Corp

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.27

* Q2 earnings per share $0.27

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms FY 2016 earnings per share view $3.90 to $4.05

* For Q3 of fiscal 2016, gamestop expects comparable store sales to range from -2.0 percent to 1.0 percent

* Quarterly total global sales decreased 7.4 percent to $1.63 billion

* Quarterly Consolidated Comparable Store Sales Declined 10.6 percent (12.5 percent in U.S. And -5.9 percent internationally)

* Diluted earnings per share are expected to range from $0.53 to $0.58 for Q3 of fiscal 2016

* FY 2016 comparable store sales are now expected to range of -4.5 percent to -1.5 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S