BRIEF-Ulta Salon Cosmetics And Fragrance Q2 EPS $1.43

Aug 25 Ulta Salon Cosmetics And Fragrance Inc
* Ulta beauty announces second quarter 2016 results
* Sees q3 2016 earnings per share $1.25 to $1.30
* Q2 earnings per share $1.43
* Sees q3 2016 sales $1.072 billion to $1.09 billion
* Q2 same store sales rose 14.4 percent
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.39 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 sales $1.069 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.06 billion
* Comparable sales for q3 of 2016, including e-commerce
sales, are expected to increase 11% to 13%
* Ulta salon cosmetics and fragrance inc sees fiscal 2016
comparable sales growth of approximately 11% to 13%
* Sees income per diluted share for q3 of fiscal 2016 is
estimated to be in range of $1.25 to $1.30
* Sees Fiscal 2016 Earnings Per Share Growth In Low To Mid
Twenties percentage range
* Exepcts to incur capital expenditures in $390 million
range in fiscal 2016
* Sees fy total sales to increase in high teens percentage
range
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.83, revenue view $3.89
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.29 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue view $1.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: