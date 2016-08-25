BRIEF-Lucas Energy to fund development of Eagle Ford shale assets

Aug 25 Lucas Energy Inc
* Lucas Energy enters into agreement to fund development of
Eagle Ford shale assets
* Under terms of note, a total of 80 percent of all cash
flow generated by wells is required to first be paid
* Agreement with lonestar covers over 1,450 gross acres and
lucas' participation will vary from an 8 percent to 14 percent
working interest in units
* Remaining 20 percent of all cash flow generated by wells
to be used by cati for lease and other operating expenses and
capital expenditures
* Plans to use funds to participate in drilling, completion
of certain Eagle Ford wells under joint operating agreement with
Lonestar Resources US
