BRIEF-Fiesta Restaurant CEO Tim Taft to retire at year end

Aug 25 Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc.
* CEO Tim Taft to retire at year end
* Board of directors to reevaluate strategic plan
* Company's board will immediately commence a search for
Taft's successor
* Appoints committee to seek successor and provide
transition oversight
* Committee will also consider composition of board and make
any suggestions
* Board of directors intends to review company's strategic
plan, including separation of Taco Cabana
* Board intends to reconsider fully Fiesta's options,
including possible continued ownership of Taco Cabana
* Board to review new store opening,capital expenditure plan
in light of new market dynamics and recent operating performance
* Due to Fiesta's relatively low tax basis in Taco Cabana of
about $60 million,a tax-free spin-off may remain a "viable
route"
