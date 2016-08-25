BRIEF-Antrim Energy Inc qtrly net loss per basic share $0.01

Aug 25 Antrim Energy Inc
* Antrim energy inc. Announces 2016 second quarter results
* Qtrly net loss per basic share $0.01
* Board to submit to shareholders a proposal for voluntary
liquidation and dissolution of corporation
* Corporation proposes to delist from tsxv and to cancel
listing of common shares on aim market
* Anticipated that formal dissolution and winding up of
corporation and its subsidiaries will occur in late 2016 or
early 2017
* For dissolution to proceed, it must be approved by way of
special resolution by at least 66 2/3% of votes cast by
shareholders
* Expected that admission of common shares to trading on aim
will be cancelled with effect on september 9, 2016
* Board concluded to submit to shareholders a proposal to
distribute to shareholders a return of capital in form of a cash
distribution
* Proposed cash distribution currently estimated at cdn
$0.05 per common share (being an aggregate of approximately us
$7.2 million)
