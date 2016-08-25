BRIEF-Antrim Energy Inc qtrly net loss per basic share $0.01

Aug 25 Antrim Energy Inc

* Antrim energy inc. Announces 2016 second quarter results

* Qtrly net loss per basic share $0.01

* Board to submit to shareholders a proposal for voluntary liquidation and dissolution of corporation

* Corporation proposes to delist from tsxv and to cancel listing of common shares on aim market

* Anticipated that formal dissolution and winding up of corporation and its subsidiaries will occur in late 2016 or early 2017

* For dissolution to proceed, it must be approved by way of special resolution by at least 66 2/3% of votes cast by shareholders

* Expected that admission of common shares to trading on aim will be cancelled with effect on september 9, 2016

* Board concluded to submit to shareholders a proposal to distribute to shareholders a return of capital in form of a cash distribution

* Proposed cash distribution currently estimated at cdn $0.05 per common share (being an aggregate of approximately us $7.2 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: