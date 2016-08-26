BRIEF-Renaissance announces acquisition of its fourth block in Mexico

Aug 26 Renaissance Oil Corp

* Renaissance announces acquisition of its fourth block in Mexico, operations update and key additions to management

* Pleased to announce company has entered into a license contract for development of Pontón block in Veracruz, Mexico

* Entered into a sale and purchase agreement With Petróleos Mexicanos ("Pemex") for oil and natural gas production from Chiapas blocks

