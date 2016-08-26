版本:
2016年 8月 26日

BRIEF-ReneSola announces sale of solar project in Japan

Aug 26 Renesola Ltd :

* Renesola announces sale of solar project in Japan

* Sold a 1.23 MW solar power project located in Ibaraki, Japan.

* Says revenue from sale will be recognized in Q3 and all proceeds have been collected

* Says including Ibaraki Project, 29.6 MW are in late stage development and expected to be monetized in quarters ahead Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

