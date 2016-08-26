BRIEF-ReneSola announces sale of solar project in Japan

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 26 Renesola Ltd :
* Renesola announces sale of solar project in Japan
* Sold a 1.23 MW solar power project located in Ibaraki, Japan.
* Says revenue from sale will be recognized in Q3 and all proceeds have been collected
* Says including Ibaraki Project, 29.6 MW are in late stage development and expected to be monetized in quarters ahead Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.