BRIEF-ReneSola announces sale of solar project in Japan

Aug 26 Renesola Ltd :

* Renesola announces sale of solar project in Japan

* Sold a 1.23 MW solar power project located in Ibaraki, Japan.

* Says revenue from sale will be recognized in Q3 and all proceeds have been collected

* Says including Ibaraki Project, 29.6 MW are in late stage development and expected to be monetized in quarters ahead