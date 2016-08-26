版本:
BRIEF-Homestake shareholders approve acquisition by Auryn

Aug 26 Auryn Resources Inc

* Homestake shareholders approve acquisition by Auryn

* Says approximately 98.2 pct of votes cast by Homestake shareholders were voted in favour of arrangement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

