BRIEF-Pivot Technology Solutions reports Q2 2016 results

Aug 26 Pivot Technology Solutions Inc

* Pivot Technology Solutions reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue rose 4.4 percent to C$373.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

