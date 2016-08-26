版本:
BRIEF-Frankly reports Q2 revenue $5.2 million

Aug 26 Frankly Inc

* Frankly reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue $5.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
