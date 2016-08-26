版本:
BRIEF-RioCan REIT announces completion of $250 mln public offering of Series X senior unsecured debentures

Aug 26 RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

* RioCan REIT announces completion of $250 million public offering of Series X senior unsecured debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

