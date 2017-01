BRIEF-Williams agrees to purchase 6.975 mln common units from Williams Partners in Private Placement

Aug 26 Williams Companies Inc

* Williams agrees to purchase 6.975 million common units from Williams Partners in private placement

* Total purchase price of approximately $250 million.

* Williams Partners to use net proceeds from private placement to repay amounts outstanding under partnership's credit facility

* Purchase price of $35.84 per Williams Partners common unit

* After purchase, ownership interest in Williams Partners, including general partner interest, will remain at about 60 percent