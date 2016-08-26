版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 26日 星期五 20:52 BJT

BRIEF-Gulf & Pacific Equities qtrly earnings per share $0.00

Aug 26 Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp

* Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp. reports on second quarter results with revenue of $1,106,499

* Q2 revenue C$1.106 million versus C$1.088 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐