公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 26日 星期五 21:07 BJT

BRIEF-Manitowoc Foodservice Announces Exchange Offer for 9.50% Senior Notes Due 2024

Aug 26 Manitowoc Foodservice Inc

* Manitowoc Foodservice, Inc. announces exchange offer for 9.500% senior notes due 2024

* Commenced an offer to exchange all of outstanding 9.500% senior notes due 2024 for new 9.500% senior notes due 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

