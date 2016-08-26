版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 26日 星期五 21:17 BJT

BRIEF-Feronia Q2 revenue $3.9 mln vs $3.5 mln

Aug 26 Feronia Inc

* Feronia Inc. Reports q2 2016 results

* Q2 revenue $3.9 million versus $3.5 million

* Produced 6,968 tonnes of crude palm oil in the quarter a year-over-year increase of 54%

* Qtrly net losses of $4.5 million versus Q2 2015 net profit of $0.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐