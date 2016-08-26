BRIEF-Feronia Q2 revenue $3.9 mln vs $3.5 mln

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 26 Feronia Inc
* Feronia Inc. Reports q2 2016 results
* Q2 revenue $3.9 million versus $3.5 million
* Produced 6,968 tonnes of crude palm oil in the quarter a year-over-year increase of 54%
* Qtrly net losses of $4.5 million versus Q2 2015 net profit of $0.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.