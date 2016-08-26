BRIEF-Virginia Hills Oil announces Strategic Alternatives Process & Q2 results

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 26 Virginia Hills Oil Corp
* Virginia Hills Oil Corp. announces strategic alternatives process, second quarter of 2016 results and general operation update
* "North American oil and gas sector continues to be challenged by macro-economic supply and demand pressures on crude oil pricing"
* Virginia Hills Oil Corp says has engaged financial advisors to assist company evaluate, develop and recommend one or more strategic alternatives
* Initiated process to review strategic alternatives with view of maximizing value of significant slave point light oil resource base
* During Q2 of 2016, company's operations were affected by extremely wet surface conditions
* Qtrly petroleum and natural gas sales $6 million versus $8.3 million
* Qtrly FFO per share $0.03
* Qtrly production volumes for Q2 of 2016 averaged 1,293 boe/d (97% light oil and NGL's), representing a decline of 13%
* Virginia Hills Oil Corp says company's board has approved a $2.2 million capital program for remainder of 2016
* Says company anticipates production to average 1,420 boe/d for the year
* Says $11.0 million credit facility for company's wholly-owned subsidiary is scheduled for review within Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
