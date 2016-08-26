版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 26日 星期五 21:10 BJT

BRIEF-EnWave announces 2016 Q3 consolidated interim financial results

Aug 26 EnWave Corp

* EnWave announces 2016 third quarter consolidated interim financial results

* Q3 revenue C$5.224 million

* Says consolidated net income from continuing operations of $113,000 for Q3 of fiscal year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

