BRIEF-Cargojet announces increase to previously announced $100 mln bought Deal Offering

Aug 26 Cargojet Inc

* Cargojet announces increase to previously announced $100 million bought deal offering of 4.65% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures

* Increased size of public offering to C$115 million principal amount of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due December 31, 2021

* Says debentures will mature on December 31, 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

