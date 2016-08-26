版本:
BRIEF-Medx Health Corp announces Q2 2016 financial results

Aug 26 Medx Health Corp

* Medx Health Corp. announces second quarter 2016 financial results, amendment to stock option plan, and option grants

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.00

* Q2 revenue C$209,500 versus C$367,300 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
