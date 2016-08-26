版本:
BRIEF-Cliffs reaches tentative agreement with USW on new labor contract for Michigan, Minnesota mines

Aug 26 Cliffs Natural Resources :

* Cliffs reaches tentative agreement with United Steelworkers on new labor contract for Michigan and Minnesota mining operations

* Agreement is pending ratification by USW local union memberships

* New contract will cover about 2,000 USW-represented workers at mines in Michigan and Minnesota Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

