版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 27日 星期六 04:25 BJT

BRIEF-Flex Pharma announces management change

Aug 26 Flex Pharma Inc

* Flex pharma announces scientific advisory board appointment and management change Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

