BRIEF-ATN reports qtrly earnings per share $0.01

Aug 26 Asian Television Network International Ltd

* ATN reports a net income of $200,364 on revenues of $6,250,709 for the 3 months ended June 30, 2016 and a net income of $401,017 on revenues of $12,342,581 for the 6 months ended June 30, 2016

* Quarterly revenue C$6.251 million

* Asian Television Network International Ltd qtrly earnings per share $0.01