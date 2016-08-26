版本:
2016年 8月 27日

BRIEF-ATN reports qtrly earnings per share $0.01

Aug 26 Asian Television Network International Ltd

* ATN reports a net income of $200,364 on revenues of $6,250,709 for the 3 months ended June 30, 2016 and a net income of $401,017 on revenues of $12,342,581 for the 6 months ended June 30, 2016

* Quarterly revenue C$6.251 million

* Asian Television Network International Ltd qtrly earnings per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

