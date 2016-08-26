BRIEF-ATN reports qtrly earnings per share $0.01

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 26 Asian Television Network International Ltd
* ATN reports a net income of $200,364 on revenues of $6,250,709 for the 3 months ended June 30, 2016 and a net income of $401,017 on revenues of $12,342,581 for the 6 months ended June 30, 2016
* Quarterly revenue C$6.251 million
* Asian Television Network International Ltd qtrly earnings per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.