BRIEF-Acceleware Q2 revenue C$410,300

Aug 26 Acceleware Ltd :

* Acceleware reports results for the three months ended June 30, 2016

* Q2 revenue C$410,300

* Acceleware Ltd qtrly total comprehensive loss increased to $366,532 in Q2 2016 compared to $106,087 in Q2 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

