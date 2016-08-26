BRIEF-Greenfields Petroleum Corp reports qtrly loss per share $0.12

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 26 Greenfields Petroleum Corp :
* Greenfields Petroleum Corporation announces financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2016, operations update and conversion of debentures
* Gross production for Q2 2016 averaged 867 bbl/d and 16.7 mmcf/d or 3,798 boe/d
* Qtrly loss per share $0.12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [GNF.V>:]
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
