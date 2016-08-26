版本:
2016年 8月 27日

BRIEF-Ely Gold increases size of previously announced private placement to $1.4 mln

Aug 26 Ely Gold And Minerals :

* Ely Gold increases size of previously announced private placement to $1,400,000

* 1 whole warrant will entitle holder to purchase one common share for a period of two years at a price of C$.20 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

