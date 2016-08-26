BRIEF-Northern Power Systems provides update regarding filing of disclosure documents

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 26 Northern Power Systems Corp:
* Northern Power Systems provides update regarding filing of disclosure documents
* Restatement of financial results had no impact on company's cash position or cash flow from operations
* Expects to file its Q1 filings on August 31, 2016 and its Q2 filings no later then September 15, 2016
* Ontario Securities Commission issued management cease trade order which restricts trading in co's securities by its management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
