BRIEF-AT&T and HBO reach multi-platform programming agreement

Aug 26 AT&T Inc :
* AT&T and HBO reach historic multi-platform programming agreement
* AT&T and Home Box Office, Inc reached multi-year, strategic agreement that will extend
HBO's award-winning content across all AT&T products
* AT&T and HBO are not disclosing financial and other details of new agreement
* Agreement renews HBO's existing contract with AT&T Directv and U-verse services, will also
make all HBO and cinemax content available on Directv now
* Expect new streaming service to roll out by end of year
* Directv and U-verse customers will continue to have access to HBO and cinemax content on
linear tv, online and tv everywhere apps
