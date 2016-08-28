版本:
BRIEF-Ocean Link announces strategic partnership with Ctrip and General Atlantic

Aug 28 Ocean Link:

* Ocean link, the first private equity firm focused on China's travel and tourism sector, announces strategic partnership with Ctrip and General Atlantic

* Ctrip and General Atlantic both have right to appoint a director to board of Ocean Link Source text: nPnbtfxFwa

