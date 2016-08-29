版本:
BRIEF-Lion One announces non-brokered private placement

Aug 29 Lion One Announces Non

* Brokered private placement

* Arranged non-brokered private placement of up to 45 million units at a price of $0.92 per unit

* Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

