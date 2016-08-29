版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 29日 星期一 18:12 BJT

BRIEF-Nam Tai property announces strategic cooperation agreement with China Construction Bank

Aug 29 Nam Tai Property Inc

* Nam Tai Property Inc. announces strategic cooperation agreement with china construction bank corporation, Shenzhen branch

* Says China Construction Bank intends to finance company with a us $750 million revolving credit loan in next five years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

