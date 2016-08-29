BRIEF-MVC Capital announces fiscal second quarter 2016 results

BRIEF-Andersons says plans to exit retail business
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
Aug 29 Mvc Capital Inc
* MVC Capital announces fiscal second quarter 2016 results
* Reported net operating income of $10.3 million for Q2 of 2016, compared to net operating income of $2.6 million for same quarter of 2015
* For Q2, earned $5.3 million in interest income, $10.6 million in dividend and fee income versus $4.8 million and $485,282, respectively last year
* 2 -month investigation,re-valuation process, value of rume for Q2 2016 remained unchanged versus preliminary value ascribed prior to investigation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Just eight individuals, all men, own as much wealth as the poorest half of the world's population, Oxfam said on Monday in a report calling for action to curtail rewards for those at the top.