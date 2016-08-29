版本:
BRIEF-MVC Capital announces fiscal second quarter 2016 results

Aug 29 Mvc Capital Inc

* MVC Capital announces fiscal second quarter 2016 results

* Reported net operating income of $10.3 million for Q2 of 2016, compared to net operating income of $2.6 million for same quarter of 2015

* For Q2, earned $5.3 million in interest income, $10.6 million in dividend and fee income versus $4.8 million and $485,282, respectively last year

* 2 -month investigation,re-valuation process, value of rume for Q2 2016 remained unchanged versus preliminary value ascribed prior to investigation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

