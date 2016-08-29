BRIEF-Park Sterling Corporation announces early termination of existing loss share agreements with FDIC

BRIEF-Andersons says plans to exit retail business
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
Aug 29 (Reuters) -
* Park sterling corporation announces early termination of existing loss share agreements with FDIC
* Says unit Park Sterling Bank entered into an agreement with FDIC
* Says entered into an agreement with FDIC on August 26, 2016 to terminate bank's existing loss share agreements with FDIC
* Park Sterling Bank made a net payment of $4.4 million to fdic as consideration for early termination of loss share agreements
* Park Sterling Corp says assets that were covered by loss share agreements at June 30, 2016, will be reclassified as non-covered at Sept 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Just eight individuals, all men, own as much wealth as the poorest half of the world's population, Oxfam said on Monday in a report calling for action to curtail rewards for those at the top.