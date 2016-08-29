版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 29日 星期一 19:19 BJT

BRIEF-Cubic awarded nearly $80 million from navy's FTSS IV IDIQ

Aug 29 Cubic Corp

* Cubic awarded nearly $80 million from Navy's FTSS IV IDIQ multiple award contract to support aviation training Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

