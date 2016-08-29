版本:
BRIEF-Manitok Energy Inc Qtrly funds from operations of negative $0.2 mln

Aug 29 Manitok Energy Inc

* Manitok Energy Inc. announces financial results for the second quarter of 2016 and an operational update

* Qtrly funds from operations of negative $0.2 million as compared to $0.7 million in the first quarter of 2016

* Qtrly production averaged 3,587 BOE/D as compared to 4,407 BOE/D in the first quarter of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

