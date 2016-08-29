版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 29日 星期一 19:13 BJT

BRIEF-PDL Biopharma announces conclusion of debt financing agreement with Paradigm Spine

Aug 29 Pdl Biopharma Inc:

* PDL Biopharma announces the successful conclusion of its debt financing agreement with Paradigm Spine

* PDL has received approximately $57.4 million in connection with termination of PDL's credit agreement with Paradigm Spine LLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐