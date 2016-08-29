BRIEF-Providence Service Corp & Frazier Healthcare Partners announce strategic partnership in Matrix Medical Network

BRIEF-Andersons says plans to exit retail business
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
Aug 29 Providence Service Corp
* Providence Service Corporation and Frazier Healthcare Partners announce strategic partnership in Matrix Medical Network
* Transaction values matrix at $537.5 million
* Providence to receive gross cash proceeds of approximately $418 million
* Following closing of transaction, Co will retain a 40% equity interest in matrix,have representatives on Matrix's board
* Expects to recognize a pre-tax gain as a result of transaction in range of $125 million to $150 million in q4 of 2016
* Frazier will own a 60% equity interest in matrix medical network
* Cash proceeds to co include term loan underwritten by SunTrust Robinson humphrey, Frazier's subscription for 60% equity interest
* Intends to use a portion of cash proceeds to repay in full its term loan and swingline credit facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Just eight individuals, all men, own as much wealth as the poorest half of the world's population, Oxfam said on Monday in a report calling for action to curtail rewards for those at the top.