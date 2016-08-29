版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 29日 星期一 20:45 BJT

BRIEF-Aldridge extends maturity date of $35 mln loan facility to Sept 26

Aug 29 Aldridge Minerals Inc

* Aldridge minerals provides financing update

* Affiliate agreed to extend maturity date of co's us$35 million loan facility with orion from august 29 to september 26 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

