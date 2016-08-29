版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 29日 星期一 19:50 BJT

BRIEF-Dealnet reports continued growth in consumer finance receivables

Aug 29 Dealnet Capital Corp

* Dealnet reports continued growth in consumer finance receivables driven by strong origination volumes in the second quarter of 2016

* Qtrly consumer finance interest income increased 128% over Q1 to c$2.46 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

