版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 29日 星期一 19:47 BJT

BRIEF-b.o.s. Better Online Solutions reports financial results for Q2

Aug 29 BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd

* B.O.S. Better Online Solutions reports financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2016

* Qtrly revenue $6.3 million versus $6.1 million last year

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐