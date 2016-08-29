版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 29日 星期一 20:11 BJT

BRIEF-Donald Destino joins Pacwest Bancorp as executive vice president

Aug 29 Pacwest Bancorp

* Donald d. Destino joins Pacwest Bancorp as executive vice president, investor relations and corporate development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐