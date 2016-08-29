版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 29日 星期一

BRIEF-Aleris to be acquired by Zhongwang USA LLC

Aug 29 Aleris Corp

* Aleris to be acquired by Zhongwang USA LLC

* Aggregate value of Aleris amounts to $2.33 billion, comprising $1.11 billion in cash for equity to be paid by Zhongwang USA, plus $1.22 billion in net debt

* Will retain its name and continue to serve its customers with no changes to current operations, contracts or commitments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

