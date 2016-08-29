版本:
BRIEF-NYX Gaming Group Q2 earnings per share view C$-0.09

Aug 29 NYX Gaming Group Ltd

* Announces Second Quarter 2016 Financial Results Q2 revenue of $35.2 million, up 230.0% (28.0% organic growth)

* Qtrly loss per share $0.56

* Q2 earnings per share view C$-0.09, revenue view C$32.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

