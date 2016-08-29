版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 29日 星期一 20:42 BJT

BRIEF-Ixys Corp appoints Uzi Sasson as CEO

Aug 29 Ixys Corp

* Ixys Corporation board of directors appoints Uzi Sasson as CEO

* Says Uzi Sasson has been promoted to position of ceo of ixys corporation, a title he will share with chairman and ceo nathan zommer

* Says board of directors has decided to suspend quarterly stock dividends

* Says dividend suspension action allowing company to retain approximately $1.2 million of cash quarterly or $4.8 million annually Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐